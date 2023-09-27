Can England secure consecutive World Cup victories in limited-overs cricket?

Highlights T20 World Cup Final 2022, PAK vs ENG: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets. AFP/File

England are set to venture into the World Cup in India with a strong determination—to become only the third team in history to successfully defend their title, solidifying their standing as a dominant force in white-ball cricket.

The journey towards this ambition has been marked by both challenges and triumphs.



Not too long ago, in 2015, England faced a humiliating exit from the World Cup group stage. The defeat against Bangladesh in Adelaide proved to be a turning point. Following this setback, Andrew Strauss took charge as the managing director of England cricket and advocated for a clear separation between the Test and limited-overs teams. The appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the coach, primarily for his expertise in white-ball cricket, was a significant move.

Eoin Morgan's retention as the limited-overs captain underscored the emphasis on continuity and a forward-thinking approach. The focus shifted from short-term selections to grooming players for the World Cup in the ensuing years. This strategy bore fruit as England revamped their approach, adopting an aggressive batting style inspired by experiences in the Indian Premier League.

Their subsequent performances were remarkable. England achieved record-breaking ODI totals, bolstered by a formidable batting lineup including Jonny Bairstow and current skipper Jos Buttler. With this enhanced batting prowess, bowlers were encouraged to adopt an attacking approach, further strengthening the team dynamics.

In the 2019 World Cup, England clinched victory in a nail-biting final against New Zealand, displaying their exceptional cricketing skills and strategic planning. As they gear up for the upcoming World Cup in India, England aims to replicate this success and etch their name alongside cricketing giants like the West Indies and Australia, striving for back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

However, challenges lie ahead, as the focus shifted towards Tests and T20s, impacting their ODI preparations. Yet, with a squad boasting experience and IPL exposure, England remain determined to defend their title.