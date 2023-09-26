Khloe Kardashian reveals sweet reason for being ‘exhausted’ at 9am

Khloe Kardashian drops a wholesome video of her daughter on social media

Khloe Kardashian shared some insight into sweet side of parenting, admitting that the journey of raising a child is exhausting but fulfilling.

The reality TV star dropped a cute video of her five-year-old daughter True on Instagram, jumping and dancing around the room.

Later, the 39-year-old joined her daughter who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"Have kids they say. It will be fun they say… and it is. I am exhausted by 9am but for the best reasons,” Khloe captioned the video.

Khloe shared the sweet mother-daughter moment after addressing her skin cancer journey as she was diagnosed with melanoma last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on September 19, The Kardashians star expressed gratitude towards Master L for helping her fill the indention on her cheek after Dr. Garth Fisher removed the tumour.

Earlier, the co-founder of Good American given a little sneak peek into her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star member shared a carousel of baby shower pictures, featuring herself, her children True, 5, and Tatum,1, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope.