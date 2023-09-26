Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in open court

View of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued an order stating that the next hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's bail plea in the cipher case will be held in an open court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the two-page written order on the prosecution's request seeking in-camera proceedings of the case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, citing "privileged" and "sensitive" documents and information as a reason.

The court has, therefore, asked the FIA prosecutors to file a separate petition regarding in-camera proceedings at the time of the next hearing.

The order further said that the special prosecutor for the agency had contended that when the bail application before the trial court was argued, the public was isolated, however, the official conceded that the petitioner argued its case in open court.

However, the order mentioned that the PTI counsel said he had no objection if unnecessary people were barred from the courtroom.

The FIA prosecutors, in their request, also mentioned that the hearing of the case in the special trial court was also held in-camera and unauthorised people were asked to leave the courtroom.

"Be that as it may, Section 14 of the Official Secret Act, 1923 permits exclusion of the public from the proceedings, however, the reading of the section shows that if such is to be undertaken, the prosecution has to make an application," it added.

The court mentioned that the prosecution may move an appropriate application if it is interested in the public's exclusion from the proceedings.

More to follow...