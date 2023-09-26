OneRepublic Ryan Tedder marks 10 years ‘Counting Stars’ success in ‘special’ way

OneRepublic frontman, Ryan Tedder reflected on the 10th anniversary of the hit 2013 song, Counting Stars at the official opening of UMusic Hotel Madrid.

The musician spoke to People Magazine after playing at the five-star hotel (located next to Puerta del Sol), talking about the success of the track over the years.

“It’s kind of what you hope to have — if you have one of them in your lifetime, you’re lucky,” Tedder told People. “It’s travelled much further — and I’ve travelled a lot — but it’s travelled way further than I have to so many countries and so many places, weddings, playlists, dances, birthdays, you name it.”

On performing at the newly-opened hotel, Tedder shared that playing for a venue “designed for music” is “special” as opposed to other arenas. “So many of the venues we play now were never intended for music — and historic theatres” but this one happened to be “best-sounding.”

Apart from OneRepublic, the music producer has written many more hits for other artists over the years including Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis and Halo by Beyoncé. As the career-spanning song completed its decade of success, Tedder created a new version in collaboration with Samsung of the hit to give a unique experience for vivid listening for earphones users.

“I redid the whole song and reproduced it from the ground up,” Tedder explained. “It’s a completely different-sounding record and represents 2023.”