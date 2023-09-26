Taylor Swift ‘thick as thieves’ with Joe Jonas’ ex Sophie Turner at third hangout

Taylor Swift ‘thick as thieves’ with Joe Jonas’s ex Sophie Turner at third hangout

After enduring it herself 15 years ago, Taylor Swift won’t let Sophie Turner go through her tumultuous split with Joe Jonas alone.

In what is the third reported hangout of the pair since the Game of Thrones alum’s divorce earlier this month, Page Six reports that Turner and another friend reportedly had a night in at the singer’s house on Friday.

Previously, Swift, 33, and Turner, 27, were snapped walking arm-in-arm as they wound up dinner at the Via Carota restaurant in Greenwich Village before heading to the local pub.

A few days later on Thursday, the unlikely pair grabbed a bite with friends at the hotel Barriere Fourquet.

As they continue to spend more time together, Page Six reports that Swift’s support seems to be successfully keeping Turner’s spirits high in spite of the contentious divorce.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage on September 5th, about which Turner allegedly learned through social media.

Then, on Thursday, one day before the night-in, Turner sued Jonas for “abducting” their two shared daughters, which Jonas called “misleading” and an “abuse of the legal system.”

Meanwhile, Swift, who once prophetically wrote the lyric, “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” dated Jonas in 2008 before he infamously broke up with her “over the phone in 25 seconds.”