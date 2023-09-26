Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater spotted enjoying at Disney

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were recently seen enjoying a visit to Disney World Orlando on Friday.
Speculation about their living arrangement had been circulating after reports of their presence at the theme park on September 22. During their outing, Ariana was joined by her brother, Frankie Grande, at the enchanting magical world.
Ariana Grande's recent activities have ignited curiosity, with ongoing rumors swirling about her living situation with her new partner, Ethan Slater.
While there hasn't been an official confirmation of them cohabiting, there have been persistent murmurs suggesting that Ethan Slater has been spending significant time at Ariana's residence, even if not officially residing there.
Adding weight to the speculations, an attentive follower of the widely-read Deuxmoi platform recently shared firsthand observations regarding their living arrangement.
This source asserted confidently, "That's true. I live in close proximity to Ariana Grande and have frequently witnessed both her and Ethan in the vicinity."
