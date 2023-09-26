Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent time together before Chiefs Game Debut as well: Source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent time together before Chiefs Game Debut as well

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending shocking much more time together than expected.



Following a hectic weekend that saw Taylor Swift make headlines by attending Travis Kelce's NFL game and the exclusive after-party, fans have much more to discover about the rumoured couple's relationship.

The duo had spent some time together before making their public debut at the game on Sunday, according to a source, as per ET.

"Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them," the source told the outlet.

"Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break,” the source said about Swift completing first leg of her Eras World Tour.

“Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

Swift and Kelce attracted a lot of attention on Sunday night when they choose a late-night supper to honour the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning victory against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift, an All-Pro tight end, was observed attending the game with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, before the GRAMMY-winning singer and the pair were seen leaving the stadium together.