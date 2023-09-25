Ben Ofoedu claims Vanessa Feltz had no marriage intentions in shocking revelation

Ben Ofoedu is making a big claim about his relationship with his ex-fiancé Vanessa Feltz.

Ben believes their relationship failed after 16 years because she had no intention of marrying him – and insists 'I'm not a serial cheat.'

The former Phats & Small singer, 51, told MailOnline that he 'always wanted to be a married man' and dreamed of making Vanessa his wife, proposing to the presenter in 2006 with 50 red roses.

Ben claims Vanessa, who is 10 years his senior, never made it down the aisle because she stopped believing in marriage following her divorce from ex Michael Kurer in 2000, and he wishes she had been clearer about her longing for a 'companion' rather than a husband.

In February, Vanessa ended their romance after discovering Ben had been sexting a younger fan, which was the final straw after she had previously forgiven him for behaving inappropriately and bedding 'an older woman' on three separate occasions.

But Ben refutes Vanessa's accusations about him being a 'serial cheat' and slams the TV star for publicly badmouthing him on This Morning, saying 'there were two people involved, this was my life as well.'