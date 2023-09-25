Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry's 'bitter royal rift' may harm Duke

Meghan Markle is reportedly very much concerned about her husband Prince Harry as he "tied himself in knots" over bitter royal rift, fearing it may seriously affect the Duke.



Harry, who has launched several attacks against the royal family since quitting the royal job with Meghan in 2020, is now said to be missing his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.



The Duchess, according to a new report, is worried about the Duke Harry as the ongoing feud with his royal relatives continues to take its toll on him.

Harry is now missing his family and wishes for a reunion despite all of the claims he has publicly made about them in recent years, according to a source. However, they've also alleged that while Meghan is devastated to see her husband upset, she believes it's best for them to best forward.



The source said: "It pains Meghan to see Harry tied up in knots like this. She knows how tricky things have been, so this isn't a case of her dismissing or minimising his feelings.

"But, at this point, she really thinks he needs to pull himself together and look forward, instead of backwards - there's no way out of the Hollywood game at this stage, that's their life now and she loves it. There's nothing he can do to change the past."

The source, speaking to Heat magazine, claims that Meghan is encouraging Harry to be "strong and positive" while they embrace the new chapter in their lives. The former "Suits" star is also said to be hoping that the duke will soon "embrace" Hollywood with "open arms".

The comments come after it was claimed that Harry must now "give notice" to visit his father King Charles III after he was refused a room to stay in at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

King Charles made the US-based couple officially 'homeless' in the UK earlier this year when they were forced to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage, their former home, before they moved to the States. It has been reported that Harry will now have to give notice if he wishes to stay at any royal properties.

It's been claimed that the duke wished to stay at Windsor Castle during his recent visit to the UK earlier this month so he could visit his late grandmother Queen Elizbeth II's resting place at St George's Chapel on the anniversary of her death.



If Prince Harry wants to stay at Windsor Castle in January when he is set to return to the UK, he will reportedly need to give "suitable warning".