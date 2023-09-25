World Cup 2023: Should Pakistan still travel to India after visa mess?

Due to their bitter relations, not only have the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India been affected, but it has had an impact on sports as well.
With only days remaining for the World Cup 2023, set to begin on October 5, the Indian government has not yet issued visas to the Pakistani cricket team — leaving the team's preparations for the mega event in limbo.
The Pakistan team is also the only one to have not received their visa yet
Cricket commentator and ex-Test cricketer Sikander Bakht believes that the Pakistani team should not travel to India after their latest stunt of delaying visa issuance.
Here's what he has to say
