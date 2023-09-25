Selena Gomez enjoys Paris getaway with pals Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

Selena Gomez is in her chic era as she stepped out with pals Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham in Paris over the weekend.

The trio was spotted attending a football match in the French city at The Parc des Princes Stadium as they watched local side Paris Saint Germain thrash Olympique Marseille 4-0.

The Only Murders in the Building, actress, 31, was dressed in a leopard- print dress under a black leather jacket, and the Bates Motel alum, 27, was wearing a stylish black cut out ensemble under a long leather jacket. Meanwhile, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 24 kept it simple in a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The Single Soon singer then took to her Instagram Story to share a close up of her leopard-print ensemble. She also shared a gleeful group photo of the trio, as they squeezed in together to make it into the small frame.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum was leaned in on Peltz’s lap while holding her hand over her face while laughing. On the other hand, Brooklyn seemed to be fixing his hair in the camera.

Gomez and Nicola first made their friendship public in November 2022, when the duo celebrated the release of Gomez's documentary, My Mind & Me, together at a viewing party.

Gomez and Peltz have been inseparable since, with the singer jokingly referring to the trio as a ‘trouple.’

The two ladies have even gotten matching tattoos which they debuted in Mexico City on New Year’s eve.