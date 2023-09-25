Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong's late-night dance party: WATCH

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong delighted fans with their bedtime blunders in Milan, Italy.
The actress shared a video on her Instagram, capturing their energetic dance moves in a hotel room.
In the video, the pair can be seen grooving to the music, clearly enjoying the moment.
Jessica Chastain captioned the post, "This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes. #4AM."
Seemingly extending their fun from a Gucci-hosted event, Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong were having a mini after-party.
The lively gathering also featured Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar Jones, and Ayo Edebiri, with all of them getting into the groove.
However, what truly stole the show was the intimate dance party that Jessica and Jeremy indulged in, sporting almost matching sunglasses.
