Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s Sangeet ceremony photos emerge: See

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s Sangeet ceremony photos emerge

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebration has begun as the couple hosted a 90s-themed Sangeet ceremony on Saturday in Udaipur, featuring a performance by the famous Punjabi singer, Navraj Hans.



In a now deleted Instagram post, the singer shared some lively pictures from the Bollywood actress’ pre-wedding party, expressing his warm wishes for the soon-to-be bride and groom.

He wrote, "Wishing the adorable and made for each other, couple Parineeti Chopra ji and Raghav Chadha88 ji a very happy married life. It was an absolute pleasure performing last night for the Sangeet ceremony. Stay blessed."



As per Hindustan Times, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress will get married to the Indian politician on September 24, that is today, at the The Leela Palace in Udaipur.



Later, the wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel on the 30th of September.



Apart from close family members and friends, several renowned politicians and showbiz personalities will attend the wedding ceremony to give their best wishes to the couple.



Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

