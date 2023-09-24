Christian Bale wants to return as Batman in Dark Knight 4 under one condition

Christian Bale wants to return as Batman in Dark Knight 4 under one conditio

Christian Bale has expressed his desire to make a return as Batman in Dark Knight 4 but only under one condition.



Speaking with Screen Rant, Bale candidly shared his opinion that he’s ready to do fourth movie in the series after the success of the three-part saga directed by Christopher Nolan.

However, the actor put forward a stringent condition that needs to be fulfilled if a fourth movie is ever filmed.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long,” recalled Bale.

The actor stated, “In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bale showed his interest to make a comeback as Batman in the fourth movie but since Nolan no longer in DC Films, this reduces the chances of the actor to return in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Bale’s fans are excited to see their favourite actor’s reunion with Nolan for the highly-anticipated fourth Batman movie.