Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend spills key secret to their four-year stable romance

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant has recently spilled secret to her four-year romantic relationship with the actor boyfriend.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Alexandra revealed what she likes about Keanu that attracted her towards him after making their debut as a couple in 2019.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads,” said the 50-year-old.

Alexandra continued, “Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’”

Gushing over John Wick star, Alexandra stated, “He’s such an inspiration to me,” she continues. “He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.”

Keanu’s new flame revealed that storytelling is “at the heart” of what both she and her actor boyfriend do.

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object,” she remarked.

Keanu, on the other hand, “takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters”.

Meanwhile, Alexandra expressed her happiness for Keanu’s alternative rock band, which reunited this year for the first time in 20 years.

“I'm glad they're able to do it and it’s really great that Keanu has the ability to pivot to being a musician, “she said.

Alexandra added, “They had been playing music and rehearsing and they had already recorded most of the album before the Hollywood strike. What it opened up was more time to go on the road.”