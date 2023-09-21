Meghan Markle makes ‘notable’ shift from Prince Harry with new move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen putting on a united front as they appeared together during the Invictus Games in Germany last week.

Despite the couple’s loved up display at the 8-day event, a key detail set the two apart hinting a ‘dramatic shift’ in the pair’s relationship.

In the past month, Meghan made appearances during big concerts like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in LA and two of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shows.

Meanwhile, Harry was primarily focused on his charity work. During his Japan visit, the Duke said, “My life is charity—always has been, always will be.”

At the Invictus Games, the former Suits actress arrived halfway through the event but was received well indicating her celebrity status.

A source cited by Closer Magazine shared that Meghan’s efforts to “ditch” Harry to “work on celebrity brand is “very noticeable.” She feels that she needs to “land big deals for money” and “keeping profile up.”

Harry, on the other hand, wants to “focus purely on the charity side of things” making this a “dramatic shift.”

The insider suggested that the couple could be “in danger of gradually growing apart” even if it’s been brought on by circumstance.