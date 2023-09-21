Babar wants PCB to retain his position as captain, Shadab's as vice-captain

Shadab Khan (left) and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Babar Azam has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not change his position as the team's skipper while requesting to retain Shadab Khan as vice-captain.

He made this request during a review session today chaired by PCB chief Zaka Ashraf after the Green Shirts suffered a humiliating exit from the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan team lost against arch-rivals India and failed to qualify for the final after Sri Lanka defeated them. Following this, the performance of senior players including Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan is under the scanner.

This has led to a delay in the announcement of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 with the team management holding consultations to finalise the squad keeping in view the performance and injuries faced by the players during the Asia Cup.

According to Geo News sources, Azam and Director Mickey Arthur admitted that they suffered a loss in the regional tournament due to "flawed strategy".



Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was conspicuous by his absence.

Azam maintained that continuous travelling and weather affected the team's preparations.

The skipper said that the team was on a winning course before the Asia Cup, the sources said.

"Arthur conceded that there are issues pertaining to fitness and the middle order but the duo could not share a plan for the World Cup. They wished to play the Word Cup with planning."

During the meeting, the sources confided, fast bowling coach Morne Morkel suggested hiring a separate coach for spinners.

It is important to note that under the ICC rules all boards have to finalise their teams by September 28 for the mega event.