Rose Gregorio, ‘The Shadow Box’ star, dies at 97

Rose Gregorio, a Tony Award-nominated actress who appeared in the Broadway play The Shadow Box and the NBC medical drama ER, died on August 17, 2023, at her home in Greenwich Village, New York City. She was 97.

Gregorio was born in Chicago on October 17, 1925. She began her acting career in the 1950s, appearing in regional theater productions in Chicago and New York City.

In 1970, she made her Broadway debut in the play The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.

In 1977, Gregorio was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Maggie in The Shadow Box.

The play tells the story of three people who are dying of terminal illnesses and their families. Gregorio's performance was praised for its sensitivity and compassion.

Gregorio also appeared in other Broadway productions, including The Importance of Being Earnest, A View from the Bridge, and The Birthday Party.

She also had a recurring role on the NBC medical drama ER as Nurse Pilar Lopez from 1994 to 2005.

In addition to her work in theater and television, Gregorio also appeared in several films, including The Swimmer (1968), Five Corners (1987), and Good Time (2017).

Gregorio was married to Belgian-American stage and film director Ulu Grosbard from 1965 until his death in 2012. She is survived by her nephew, Robert Grosbard.