Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are ‘Not Official Yet’: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been fuelling relationship rumours for the past several months, recently confirming romance with public PDA moments.

But things doesn’t seem as they are.

The couple hasn’t made anything official, yet, according to a source.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” an insider informed, as per Us Weekly.

“Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

Since she began dating Chalamet, 27, the insider claims that Jenner's loved ones have seen "a whole other side of her."

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source added.

“She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Jenner, 26, who has a 5-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 19-month-old boy named Aire with her ex Travis Scott, has had a "ease about her" while pursuing her new relationship.

“Timothée has proven he doesn’t care about the superficial things because he likes her for her,” the source added.