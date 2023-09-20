Prince William makes sweet promise to Americans

Prince William, who's currently in the US to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, has promised Americans to revisit the US with his sweet wife Kate Middleton and their children.

After the summit at the Plaza Hotel, the Prince of Wales payed emotional visit to NYC firehouse near 9/11 site, where he met with some of the firefighters.

The future British King gave excited fans some insight into if his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis may soon join him on another trip across the pond.

While having chat with some fans near the Ground Zero memorial, where the Twin Towers once stood before September 11, 2001, one fan asked William: "Are you going to come with Catherine and the kids one day?" to which he replied: "One day I'd love to."

Kate Middleton did not accompany his sweet husband William to his current trip to the US, most likely to stick with their habit of taking the kids to school each morning, as well as attend other local engagements. Kate did attend the Earthshot Prize in Boston last year.

This year's awards will take place in Singapore on November 7. During the Innovation Summit in the morning, the Prince said: "We're super excited about going to Singapore."

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 in an effort to promote varying efforts in the battle against climate change.