Karan Johar admits Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helped him overcome 'painful' heartbreak

Karan Johar says Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helped him overcome a painful heartbreak

Karan Johar, renowned Bollywood director, recently revealed that his blockbuster film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helped him move past a particularly painful period in his life.

In conversation with Mid-Day, the 51-year-old has revealed that his movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma, was inspired by personal heartbreak.

He said, "Anyone who has been through one-sided love, that heartbreak… I saw the worst version of myself, not as a human being, but I was pitiful in that zone."

Karan revealed that the person he fell in love with, is still like 'family' to him and is not from the film industry.

"…That person is very much a part of my family, he’s a part of my ecosystem… Fortunately, this person is not from the industry, and that actually helped, because it gets very messy when it’s from the industry," shared the filmmaker.

The Koffee With Karan host admitted that the film based on the story of one-sided love gave him a 'closure.'

"I found this crazy love in my late 30s and early 40s, and it just went on for years. But it gave me a film, it gave me closure, and it has now given me a lot of perspective of never to go back in that zone again", he concluded.

Karan is a single parent who had twins, Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017.



On work front, he returned in cinemas after a long break with mega-hit movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.