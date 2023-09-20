King Charles, Queen Camilla depart for first visit as monarchs to France

King Charles and Queen Camilla have embarked on their state visit to France.
In an Instagram post by the Royal Family, it showed the monarch boarding a plane as he greeted an airhostess.
Elaborating about the trip, the monarch penned his excitement on touching down in Paris.
"We are so looking forward to joining you in Paris and Bordeaux, as we embark on our first State Visit as King and Queen to France, a country for which we both have the greatest love and admiration," the statement read.
"We will celebrate the special bond between our two countries and all that your wonderful country has to offer. À bientôt France! Charles R. and Camilla R."
In their three-day visit, the monarch will be meeting French President Emmanuel Macron along with his wife.
Take a look:
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in France for three days
Selena Gomez talks about why she don't want to watch her documentary, 'My Mind & Me'
Mark Wahlberg opens up about his future plans in a new interview
Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is currently estranged from his brother Prince William amid a royal rift
Russell Brand has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, one of whom was a 16-year-old girl.
Leonardo DiCaprio appears in Martin Scorsese new movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon'