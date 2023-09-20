King Charles, Queen Camilla depart for first visit as monarchs to France

King Charles was seen boarding the plane in his first state visit to France as a monarch

King Charles and Queen Camilla have embarked on their state visit to France.

In an Instagram post by the Royal Family, it showed the monarch boarding a plane as he greeted an airhostess.

Elaborating about the trip, the monarch penned his excitement on touching down in Paris.

"We are so looking forward to joining you in Paris and Bordeaux, as we embark on our first State Visit as King and Queen to France, a country for which we both have the greatest love and admiration," the statement read.

"We will celebrate the special bond between our two countries and all that your wonderful country has to offer. À bientôt France! Charles R. and Camilla R."

In their three-day visit, the monarch will be meeting French President Emmanuel Macron along with his wife.

