‘The O.C.’ Mischa Barton talks ‘healing’ from series amid writer’s strike

Mischa Barton opened up about how much the current climate of the industry has changed since she starred in the hit teen drama, The O.C., which premiered two decades ago.

In an interview with E! News, Barton shared that she recently reconnected with her co-stars Melinda Clark, Willa Holland and Tate Donovan, who are currently taking part in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“It was really fun reconnecting with them recently and getting to talk to them again," Mischa said. “It feels like a lot of stuff to do with that has come full circle as it should after 20 years of your life. I mean, these things are supposed to.”

The actress, who played Marissa Cooper from 2003 to 2006, expressed her pride and solidarity for her co-stars striking.

“Seeing them all on the picket lines. It’s been a long time, and I think there’s been a lot of healing and changing going on. So, yeah, it’s all positive. It's all been positive, which is a good thing. And yeah, can’t wait to see them.”

Creator of the show Josh Schwartz and producer Stephanie Savage are set to come out with the book, Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History.

Referencing the book, Barton reflected, “It’s been interesting discussing it again and with the book coming out hearing what Josh and Stephanie had to say about it.”

Barton has previously spoken to the outlet about her complicated relationship with the Fox series where she experienced sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s—tty.”