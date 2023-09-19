Meghan Markle may never fulfill father Thomas Markle's dying wish

Meghan Markle has seemingly refused to give Thomas Markle what he wants

Meghan Markle will reportedly not bend to her father Thomas Markle’s plea to let him see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Analysing the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her estranged father, digital royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen wrote for GB News and laid bare why the Suits alum would never choose to see him.

"The royal cut contact with her father after it emerged he had staged paparazzi pictures and later leaked a letter she sent to him," he wrote.

"As a result of this, Thomas Markle has never met his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

"Despite his very public plea to meet Archie and Lilibet, Thomas Markle also took the opportunity to fire a dig at his daughter on Monday, saying that Meghan was 'not the person I knew as a daughter' and describing her treatment of him as 'cruel'."

Nanan-Sen elaborated that Thomas' comments were contradictory to Meghan's relationship with her mother Doria Ragland.

Noting multiple appearances of the mother-daughter duo, he noted that they shared a close bond unlike the way Thomas described his own 'cruel' experience.

"Meghan has a close bond with Ragland, who has been pictured alongside the her and Prince Harry during a couple of major public appearances this year."