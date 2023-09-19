Melania Trump releases new Christmas ornaments collection on USA Memorabilia

Melania Trump with an ornament from her new Christmas collection. — Instagram @usamemorabiliaf

Melania Trump has released a new business collection, which is a line of online-only Christmas ornaments and decorations that customers can own in both physical and digital forms on USA Memorabilia website.

“I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White, and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season,” she wrote in an accompanying statement.

The collection is made up of five ornaments. “Former First Lady Melania Trump’s signature is included on each ornament, and the ornaments are proudly handcrafted in the United States,” reads the website.

Red, white, and blue Christmas collection

This decoration is described as “brass with enamel frame ornament.”

All ornaments are priced at $35 dollars, Hola reported.

Melania was in charge of holiday decorating at the White House when she was the First Lady. These products showcase some of her favourite Christmas ornament preferences.

Melania Trump's Love, Piece and Faith and The Christmas Express ornaments. — Instagram @usamemorabilia

Melania Trump's The Family Portrait and Home For Christmas ornaments. — Instagram @usamemorabilia

Melania introduced an NFT collection earlier this year to celebrate Apollo 11 and the American moon landing.

On the website USA Memorabilia, which promotes itself as selling "unique" pieces of history, you may also find previous collections of Melania Trump's ornaments.

The Man on the Moon collection, the 1776 collection, the Valour collection, the National Parks collection, and the collection are some of the many collections that are accessible for consumers online.