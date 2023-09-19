King Charles reads Montecito newspaper to keep eye on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles reportedly reads the newspaper in order keep an eye out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has seemingly been keeping tabs on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives in Montecito, California by reading the local newspaper.

According to Scottish Daily Express, columnist Richard Mineards said that his colleague Eileen White Read informed him of the monarch being a regular reader.

Penning her experience in a letter to the editor, she said that the readers were "a group that includes, according to columnist Richard Mineards, England's [sic] King Charles II [sic]".

Eileen added that she had an interaction with Meghan Markle while out for errands in Montecito where she shared that they "chatted briefly".

She went on to add that she was not willing to share the personal interaction adding that King Charles was a regular reader.

Read said: "I will sell neither the location of my early morning encounter, nor the personal photo my hubby took. Neither will I reveal with whom Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor was shopping, what she wore, the handbag she carried, her hairdo, nor what she purchased."

But it was the revelation that King Charles is a regular reader of the publication that was the most surprising with Mineards regularly featuring gossip pieces about Harry and Meghan in his Grapevine column in the Journal.