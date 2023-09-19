Holly Willoughby mourns loss of beloved This Morning star Dr Uchenna Okoye 

 
September 19, 2023
Holly Willoughby honours Dr. Uchenna Okoye, This Morning's medical expert, after her sudden passing at 53.

The 'kind and passionate' Cosmetic Dentist made numerous appearances on the ITV show, offering advice to viewers at home.

She was also a regular guest on 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, Daybreak, and BBC Breakfast.

A heartbreaking statement posted on Dr Uchenna's Instagram said she had fallen ill at home on Friday September 15 and died shortly after. No cause of death has been provided by her family.

Willoughby, who worked with Dr Uchenna on This Morning, told her followers: 'Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye. We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning. Sending all my love to her family.'