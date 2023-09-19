Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds out in NYC amidst Hugh's somber mood following split

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds spotted together in NYC amidst news of divorce.

Hugh Jackman appeared somber as he spent time with his close friend Ryan Reynolds in New York City on Monday, just days after the surprising announcement of his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The 53-year-old actor, known for his role as Wolverine, had been married to Furness, for a remarkable 27 years.

During their leisurely outing, Jackman engaged in conversation with his longtime pal and co-star, Reynolds.

Jackman's attire included a black jacket over a white tee, trousers, sneakers, and a well-groomed bushy beard.

Reynolds, who shares four children with his wife Blake Lively, donned a black jacket, grey slacks, and a baseball cap as he joined in the conversation.

Over the weekend, Jackman was spotted without his wedding ring while running errands in the city following the announcement of his separation from his long-term partner.

On Friday, Jackman and Furness issued a joint statement confirming their decision to split after nearly three decades of marriage.

In their statement, they expressed love for their nearly 3-decade journey together and their intention to separate to pursue individual growth while emphasizing the continued importance of their family.

During an encounter with paparazzi on the street, Jackman acknowledged the challenges he and his soon-to-be ex-wife are facing as they navigate their separation.