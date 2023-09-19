Russell Brand's 2009 interview reveals lewd behavior with 'The View' hosts

Russell Brand's 2009 interview featuring on the daytime talk show The View has resurfaced, drawing attention for its explicit content in light of recent allegations of rape and assault against the comedian.

In the interview, which occurred over 14 years ago, Brand made a series of se*ual innuendos and remarks directed towards the show's hosts, including Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, and Meghan McCain.

During the interview, Brand made comments about feeling "aroused" by the panelists and even went as far as to joke about "stripping" Joy Behar of her tights.

He offered to break Sherri Shepherd's celibacy and engaged in suggestive dialogue, claiming confidence in his bedroom abilities.

It also included Brand stroking Sherri Shepherd's bare leg, remarking on her appearance, and making bold statements about her potential experiences.

An embarrassed Sherri responded, "Don't start nothing you can't finish, Russell," to which he assured her of his confidence in that area.

The conversation took an explicit turn as Joy Behar referenced Russell Brand's controversial title of "Shagger of the Year" and asked if he was proud of it.

Brand called it one of his greatest accolades but admitted feeling awkward discussing it with his mother, Barbara.

When Meghan McCain asked about his sobriety from drugs and alcohol, she inquired about se* addiction, prompting Joy to join in with more teasing.

Brand jokingly threatened to strip Joy of her title and playfully bantered with the hosts.



