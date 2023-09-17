Adele sparks marriage rumours with longtime boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele referred to Rich Paul, her two-year boyfriend, as her "husband" while performing on stage in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Easy On Me singer said, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

When the fan replied, “Can you try?” the songstress hilariously replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Fans immediately called out Adele's casual use of the word "husband" when a video of the exchange was shared on TikTok.

“her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???,” one person commented.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” another chimed in.

A third person wrote, “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” while a fourth simply asked, “HUSBAND?!?!?!?!?!?!”

When they were pictured sitting courtside together at an NBA basketball game in July 2021, Adele and the sports agent made their relationship known to the world.

Page Six reported at the time quoting a person close to the couple that they were "100%" dating.

A few months later, she gushed over Paul in an interview with Rolling Stone, describing him as "incredible" and "openhearted."

Additionally, she said that their romance was the "easiest" she had ever had.

The Rumour Has It chart-topper started donning a pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger the following year.