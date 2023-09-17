Kim invites Putin to North Korea as his Russian trip wraps up

This picture taken on September 13, 2023 and released by North Korea´s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 14 shows North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Russia´s President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia´s Amur region.—AFP

Kim Jong Un wrapped up his trip to Russia on Sunday, solidifying the close rapport with Vladimir Putin and stoking Western apprehensions over potential arms transactions between Pyongyang and Moscow amidst the Ukraine crisis.

Kim's extensive trip to Russia's far eastern region, commencing on Tuesday, centred significantly on military affairs. His entourage was mostly comprised of military officials, and he engaged in emblematic gestures such as the exchange of rifles with Putin and a tour of a fighter jet manufacturing plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

This picture taken on September 16, 2023 and released from North Korea´s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 17, 2023 shows North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un (front R) meeting with members of Russia´s various military services with Russia´s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) during a visit to Knevichi airfield near Vladivostok, Primorsky region.—AFP

Before his departure, Kim received gifts from a regional governor, including "five kamikaze drones and a 'Geran-25' reconnaissance drone with vertical takeoff," as reported by TASS, the Russian news agency. The governor of the Primorye region also presented Kim with a bulletproof vest and special attire designed to evade detection by thermal cameras.

On Sunday, a video capturing Kim's departure was disseminated by Ria Novosti, accompanied by a "departure ceremony" at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station. Kim bid adieu to a Russian delegation led by Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov and waved from his train as it embarked on a journey covering approximately 250 kilometres towards the border.

This picture taken on September 16, 2023 and released from North Korea´s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 17, 2023 shows North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) walking with Russia´s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (3rd L) as they look at aircraft during a visit to Knevichi airfield near Vladivostok, Primorsky region.—AFP

Both Russia and North Korea, historically aligned, are grappling with comprehensive global sanctions - Russia for its involvement in the Ukraine conflict and North Korea for its nuclear tests. Kim's visit, his maiden official foreign trip since the advent of the pandemic, has heightened Western concerns about the prospect of Moscow and Pyongyang flouting sanctions to engage in arms trade.

Following their rendezvous at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Putin expressed optimism about deepened collaboration with North Korea and potential military cooperation. Russia is purportedly interested in procuring North Korean ammunition to support its operations in Ukraine, while Pyongyang seeks Russia's assistance in advancing its censured missile programme. Nevertheless, the Kremlin has affirmed that no agreements have been or will be formalised.

During Kim's visit, he convened with the Russian defense minister in Vladivostok and inspected cutting-edge weaponry, including a hypersonic missile system. Smiles were exchanged as they inspected Russian nuclear bombers at an airfield and boarded a warship, as showcased in a video released by the Russian defense ministry.

North Korean news agency KCNA characterised the ambience during Kim's visit as "enthusiastic and cordial," heralding the commencement of a "new era of camaraderie, solidarity, and collaboration" between the two nations. In response, Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea and extended an offer to send a North Korean into space, potentially marking a historic milestone.