Chrissy Teigen responds to careless parenting allegation after worrying photo surfaces

Chrissy Teigen responds to careless parenting allegations after worrying photo surfaces

Chrissy Teigen got ahead of the rumour mill by shedding light on the paparazzi photos of her 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations in which it looks like she’s holding a cigarette.

The ex-swimsuit model posted a message to her Instagram stories on Saturday to explain the unfortunate mix-up.

The television host, 37, insisted that she wasn’t smoking a cigarette as it appears in the photo and was instead innocently holding a paintbrush for some poolside painting during her 'vow renewal' Italy getaway with John Legend.

“There is a pap pic of me in the pool with my kids looking like I’m holding a cigarette,” Teigen begins.

“But please look at all the pics because it is a paintbrush and I, ADMIITTEDLY ODDLY, was painting by the pool!” she clarified.

“If this were a lie it would be the dumbest lie, I think smoking makes more sense than painting by the pool,” the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posited.

She followed the Instagram story with a picture of the incident to corroborate her explanation. In the photo, Teigen can clearly be seen gripping a paintbrush in her pink-manicured hands, her gaze focused on the visible canvas in front of her.

Teigen and Legend, along with their four children, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, are currently celebrating their tin anniversary in a weekend extravaganza in Lake Como, Italy.

In addition to struggling with alcohol abuse, the cookbook author used to be a smoker.

“I smoked real cigarettes for like 6 years and stopped cold turkey,” she recalled in a 2020 tweet. “I started juuling a few years ago and was madly addicted. All day in my hand. Embarrassing and horrible.”

Teigen, who completely quit her vices in 2021, has also previously opened up about how her drinking addiction was “not a good look” for her or the All of Me singer.