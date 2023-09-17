Rita Ora joins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle backstage at Invictus Games finale

Rita Ora stuns at Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany.

Rita Ora, Praising You hitmaker, left a lasting impression as she graced the stage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany on Saturday.

Her performance was a standout moment, accompanied by her impeccable style.



Ora showcased her incredibly toned physique in a form-fitting bodysuit that accentuated her curves.

Later in the evening, she underwent a stunning transformation as she slipped into an elegant gown.

Joining her backstage were none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Invictus Games holds immense significance, as it supports wounded and sick service personnel and veterans from various countries in their recovery through competitive adaptive sports.

Inspired by his visit to the US Warrior Games in 2013, Prince Harry founded the Games to provide a similar sporting platform for injured service personnel, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.

Rita Ora's presence alongside Sam Ryder was a highlight of the closing ceremony, where she delivered captivating performances of six of her hit songs, contributing to the overall success of the event.