Bianca Censori Instagram: Is Kanye West new wife on social media?

Bianca Censori has an active Instagram account

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori is not active on social media despite having a running Instagram account.

The Yeezy employee is on the social media site with the handle @biancacensori, boasting over 20.9K followers and counting.

The bio on her profile highlights her designation at her husband’s fashion brand, i.e., “Head of Architecture at YEEZY, Los Angeles, CA.”

She has also linked her LinkedIn profile in the URL section of the bio, where it has been indicated that she is still working as full-time at Yeezy.

Censori’s profile has no posts and the Australian native is only following two accounts: Verified account of Yeezy and a community names YEEZY MAFIA.

West and Censori reportedly tied the knot in a non-legally binding ceremony at the beginning of this year.

Since their union, the pair has remained in the headlines for their crude appearances and ire-inducing public displays of affection.

Bianca Censori before Kanye West marriage got her Masters in Architecture from University of Melbourne in 2020.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she worked as Student Architect in DP Toscano Architects before joined the Donda rapper’s clothing company in 2020.