Jeezy shared cryptic quote day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy shares cryptic quote a day before filling for divorce from his now estranged wife Jeannie Mai

Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, shared a cryptic quote a day before filling for divorce from his now estranged wife Jeannie Mai.



The Put On rapper dropped his pictures posing in front of his Mercedes-Benz on Instagram.



"Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me," the 45-year-old captioned the post.



In pictures, Jezzy was seen wearing his wedding ring.



At the time, the couple’s fans didn’t think twice about the caption.



However, it seemingly made sense the following day when news broke that the rapper officially filed for divorce to end his two-year marriage with American television host, Jeannie.

A fan wrote, "The caption is crazy after reading the headlines."

"Jezzy, you all gotta work this out. Marriage is sacred in the eyes of God," another chimed in.

As per Page Six, documents revealed that the Soul Survivor singer had filed for divorce because the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."



Additionally, the rapper has requested to share the custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.



After dating for three years, Jezzy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021.