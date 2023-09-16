Drake tries to maintain balance between 'dilemma' and 'mission'

Drake, who yesterday released Slime Me Out in collaboration with SZA for his upcoming album For All The Dogs, is really puzzled and falling behind to keep the balance “either” to “cancel shows” or “complete the mission.”

The One Dance rapper on his Instagram story shared his earthed problem with his fans, seems like asking for help. He began talking about his “dilemma” by saying, “Okay my Dilemma I am Faced with either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.”

The God’s Plan rapper with that acknowledged his fans that he is in debt of the love his stardom has given him.

“I owe you all these memories We are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure.”

Lastly the Rich Flex rapper teased the date on which he will be dropping his complete upcoming album, “For all the dogs October 6th its only right...”

Earlier, Drake has shared with his Instagram family that the artwork cover of his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs, has been designed by his five-year-old son Adonis.

The cover basically is an all-white dog with red eyes plastered across a shadow-black background.

The global superstar captioned the post with just, “FOR ALL THE DOGS, OCTOBER 6 COVER BY ADONIS.”