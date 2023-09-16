Lottie Moss dodges awkward encounter with estranged half-sister Kate at Vogue World

Lottie Moss turned heads on her way to Amano Bar on Drury Lane in London on Thursday evening.

Seemingly in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her sister Kate Moss, who was attending the Vogue Bash just a stone's throw away, the 25-year-old OnlyFans model made a bold statement in a leopard print midi dress from PrettyLittleThing.

She completed her ensemble with black patent stilettos, and a quilted bag, and struck a pose outside the venue.

The blonde beauty, who recently spoke about feeling 'abandoned' by her older model sister, showcased a flawless makeup look and a chic blow-dried hairstyle.

Lottie's proximity to the iconic Vogue World event at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane may not have been entirely coincidental, as it drew numerous stars to the scene.