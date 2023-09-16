 
September 15, 2023
Lottie Moss dodges awkward encounter with estranged half-sister Kate at Vogue World

The blonde beauty recently spoke about feeling 'abandoned' by her older model sister

By Web Desk
September 16, 2023
Lottie Moss turned heads on her way to Amano Bar on Drury Lane in London on Thursday evening.

Seemingly in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her sister Kate Moss, who was attending the Vogue Bash just a stone's throw away, the 25-year-old OnlyFans model made a bold statement in a leopard print midi dress from PrettyLittleThing.

She completed her ensemble with black patent stilettos, and a quilted bag, and struck a pose outside the venue. 

The blonde beauty, who recently spoke about feeling 'abandoned' by her older model sister, showcased a flawless makeup look and a chic blow-dried hairstyle.

Lottie's proximity to the iconic Vogue World event at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane may not have been entirely coincidental, as it drew numerous stars to the scene.