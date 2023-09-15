Maisie Williams shines at Stefan Cooke's London Fashion Week show

At Stefan Cooke's London Fashion Week show on Friday, Maisie Williams exhibited her unique fashion sense by donning a textured white minidress.

Maisie, who rose to popularity after playing fan favourite character Arya Stark on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, 26, graced the Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week event at the Old Selfridges Hotel.

Fresh from the star-studded Vogue World bash the previous night, Maisie donned an exquisite white dress featuring capped sleeves, ruffle accents, and a daring red trim on the thigh-skimming hemline.

Her outfit was perfectly complemented by reflective silver shoes and a white and brown bag from the Mulberry x Stefan Cooke collaboration, unveiled at the Stefan Cooke SS24 show, which showcased 27 pre-loved Mulberry handbags adorned with the brand's signature motif.

Seated beside Maisie was fellow actor Maxim Baldry, known for his role as Isildur in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and they were later joined by Harry Lawtey, star of HBO and BBC Two's Industry.

On Thursday night, Maisie attended Vogue World: London 2023 where she showed off her distinctive style.