Pak vs SL: Fans laud Zaman Khan for opting against 'Mankad'

Zaman Khan (left) midway in delivering the second last ball of the match as Matheesha Pathirana is way outside the crease. — Screengrab

Cricket fans have praised Zaman Khan for opting against capitalising on a possible Mankad opportunity in a nail-biting crucial Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The hosts needed nine off six in the last over. The debutant Zaman, however, kept his nerves and bowled brilliantly with the Islanders needing six off the last two deliveries.

As the right-arm pacer bowled the second last ball, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana — who was at the non-striker's end — could be seen way outside his crease, hence creating a viable Mankad opportunity for the debutant Zaman.

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle on his official X — formerly known as Twitter — account, accentuated the probable mankad opportunity and questioned Zaman's "unawareness" with regard to the possible match-winning moment for the right-arm pacer.

"Shouldn't Zaman Khan have been alert to the possibility of a run-out at the bowler's end? Pathirana was outside the crease," Bhogle said on his X account.

"We don't want to win the games with these kinds of cheating," a user said in response to the "missed" Mankad opportunity.



Umar, another social media user said: "Better lose than Mankad"

Meanwhile, another user while praising Zaman's decision against Mankad termed the debutant's move as "brilliant".



"He [Zaman] knows how to play cricket gracefully," another user said.



"Defeat over Mankad," Abul Rafay said.

It is to be noted that tatting first, Pakistan posted 252 runs on the scoreboard thanks to Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar combining forces for their side.

During their case, Sri Lanka looked like favourites from the start with their batters playing mature and sensible innings.

Sri Lanka managed to clinch a narrow victory by two wickets effectively ending the Green Shirts' journey in the tournament.

Sri Lanka will lock horns with India — who have not yet lost a match — in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R.Premadasaka Stadium in Colombo.