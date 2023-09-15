Britney Spears never shies away from sharing unfiltered social media posts

File Footage

Britney Spears doesn’t shy away from sharing unfiltered opinions and her lewd dance videos on social media.



An insider told Life & Style, “Brit treats Instagram like it’s text messaging between friends.”

“She says whatever she wants on there without thinking of the consequences,” the source told the magazine.

The singer’s social media fans and followers expressed their concerns of whether she’s trying to send across the message indirectly.

However, an insider revealed that there’s “really no method to the madness”.

Britney, who is a mother-of-two, initiated uploading these objectionable posts after her social media accounts were regulated by others during her strict 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021.



The songstress’ offline behaviour also raised concerns among her fans as the insider mentioned, “Britney drinks so much soda and Red Bull that she never sleeps.”

“She likes the way the caffeine makes her feel, but it’s concerning how little shut-eye she’s actually getting,” dished the source.

The source further said, “She stays up very late, sometimes all night long, with her mind racing, always saying she has things to do or insisting on going for late-night drives.”

The insider told the magazine that Britney’s team wants her to “go to a rehab that isn’t so much for substance abuse as a place to just calm her body down, relax and rejuvenate”.



“Everyone is on board and poised to help her," another source claimed while talking about singer’s mother, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her.”

Britney only trusts one person and that’s her manager Cade Hudson following her divorce with Sam Asghari.

However, the source added that Britney prefers living alone as she says she’s enjoying her freedom.