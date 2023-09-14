Woman loses arm in shark attack at Egypt's popular beach

An image of a native shark species in Egypt's Red Sea. — AFP

In a terrifying shark attack, an American tourist in Egypt lost her left arm while she was swimming with a companion and was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water unconscious.

Her condition has reportedly stabilised, and all required aid has been given, according to authorities.

Apparently, swimmers on Dahab's Laguna Beach initially thought that the shark was a tuna. After the incident at the Dahab resort, around 36 miles north of Sharm el-Sheikh, beachgoers ran from the water.

Following the shark attack, Egypt's Minister of the Environment, Yasmine Fouad, said on Wednesday that one of the beaches in Dahab, a well-known Red Sea resort town in South Sinai, will be closed.

The choice was decided in consultation with the South Sinai Governorate, according to Fouad.

The minister also instructed the South Sinai natural reserve work team to quickly organise a committee to assess the matter and ascertain what led to the shark attack, Khaleej Times reported.

This woman-related event comes after a Russian man was "eaten alive" by a tiger shark near Hurghada in June. As the beast attacked the victim and then pulled him under the water, onlookers on the coast gasped in fear.

The woman's father stood on the coast in horror while she was being carried out.