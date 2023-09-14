Sara Sharif murder: Mother Olga Sharif heaves sigh of relief after arrest of father Urfan Sharif

Sara Sharif's mother Olga Sharif holding her daughter's picture. — AFP

The arrest of Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle after landing in the UK has eased the worries of her mother Olga Sharif, who regarded the police efforts as a "weight lifted" off her shoulders.

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

Reacting to the arrests, an emotional Olga told The Sun: “I am very happy that the police have made arrests."

“It is a huge relief and something I didn’t think would happen this quickly."

“I feel like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders but there is still a long way to go before I feel closure."

“What is important now is that the police can investigate with no information being kept back or put to the side."

“This needs everyone to work together."

“I have had to wait a long time for this and I didn’t know if they would ever be able to investigate what happened to my daughter.”

It happened after Interpol began a global manhunt for the trio, which involved police in Pakistan coordinating with officers in the UK.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said, "Our investigation into the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif was launched following the discovery of her body at her home address in Hammond Road, Woking, on August 10."

"This [Wednesday] evening, around 7.45 pm, three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport."

"Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman, aged 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai. They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course."

"Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest update and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara’s death at this very difficult time."

"This has been an extremely fast-moving, challenging and complex inquiry and we remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death."

Following a court's decision that the kids will be temporarily sent to a government childcare facility, Surrey Police announced on Tuesday that it was trying to ensure the safe return of Sara's five siblings from Pakistan.

After the Pakistani court's decision, the force claimed that it had been collaborating with Surrey County Council and foreign agencies.

It's unknown where the kids will end up going or how long they might stay in the facility.

The kids, who ranged in age from one to thirteen, went to Pakistan with Urfan Sharif, his partner and brother.

The kids were brought by family members into court on Tuesday for around 40 minutes before being transferred to another court while authorities tried to make a decision.

Muhammad Sharif, Sara's grandfather, claimed to have been sheltering the kids in his house for a while, although he did not say how long.