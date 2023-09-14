Meryl Streep is 'up for' Mamma Mia! 3 

Meryl Streep would love to reprise her role as a dancing queen.
During a recent Vogue oral history of Mamma Mia, the Oscar-winning actress and a couple of her co-stars discussed the possibility of a third installment of Mamma Mia.
“I’m up for anything,” Streep said. “I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m there.”
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the 2018 sequel that aired ten years after the 2008 film, disclosed that Streep's character Donna had died.
Her death begins off the plot, with her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) attempting to revive the Hotel Villa Donna in her mother's honour.
While Streep does not feature in the film extensively, she does make a brief appearance towards the end.
Producer Judy Craymer acknowledged that she was “chastised on social media for killing off Meryl,” but she pledges that she didn’t do it on purpose.
“She [Streep] was hesitant about doing another film because she doesn’t typically do sequels,” Craymer added. “But I know she loved coming back to film her scenes for Here We Go Again! She felt the love around her and the joy of reuniting with those people, so I think that made her more open to the prospect of a third.”
Streep has already discussed potential ways for Donna to return in a sequel.
“I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that,” the actress explained.
“Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”
