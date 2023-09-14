UK man swims across New York's river to stress need for cleaner waterways

Pugh's swim down the entire length of the Hudson River took a month. AFP

Renowned British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has accomplished a remarkable 315-mile (500-kilometer) expedition along New York's Hudson River.

Lewis Pugh's journey serves as a powerful testament to the successful, decades-long efforts to restore the river's health and cleanliness, setting an example for waterways worldwide.

Pugh, 53, who assumed the role of the first UN patron of the oceans a decade ago, emphasised the vital need for clean and thriving rivers. Speaking to reporters upon completing his unassisted swim from the river's source in the mountains down to New York City, he reflected on the remarkable transformation of the Hudson.

Half a century ago, the Hudson River was notorious as one of the most polluted rivers globally, with its waters often changing hues due to the discharge of various pollutants and dyes from the industrial activities of New York's past. However, through sustained efforts to combat pollution over the years, Pugh was able to safely navigate the river's entire length during his month-long journey.

Pugh expressed hope that his achievement would serve as an inspiration to others. He believes that witnessing the remarkable recovery of the Hudson River will motivate individuals to think, "If they can do that in the Hudson, surely we can do it in our river, and our river can also be saved."

Lewis Pugh's impressive feats as an endurance swimmer have previously taken him to challenging environments, including Antarctica, the North Pole, and the Red Sea. His swims have been a clarion call for clean and safe rivers, where swimming and fishing can occur without harm.

Pugh's Hudson River achievement coincides with the convening of leaders from around the world for the annual UN General Assembly in New York.

During the gathering, a historic High Seas Treaty is set to be formally signed, underscoring the global commitment to preserving our oceans and waterways for future generations.