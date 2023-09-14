Pete Davidson's 'Post-Rehab Glow' after battling ketamine, declares 'Seventh Time's Charm'

Pete Davidson Emphasizes the Need to Leave Drug Use Behind in Your 30s

Pete Davidson during a recent comedy show opened up about his four-year-long daily use of ketamine, an anesthetic known for inducing sedation.

Despite describing the drug as "magical," Davidson acknowledged that he recently completed a stint in rehab to address his medication use. Ketamine is FDA-approved for treating depression.



Addressing the audience at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Ettes Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Davidson announced, "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"

He went on to share that, as he approaches his 30th birthday in November, he realized that he needed to leave his drug use behind, considering himself too old for such habits.

During a comedy performance, he candidly remarked, "You can't do drugs in your 30s. It's not cute anymore... you're just a drug addict."

