Prince Harry wants to reconcile with King Charles to ‘ask for more money’

Prince Harry and King Charles are embroiled in a bitter feud but there have been claims that the father and son duo are considering peace talks to bury the hatchet.

However, it seems that Prince Harry is not looking to reconnect with his father out of love but for monetary benefits.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Harry has been “nagging” his father and making him “miserable” due to his antics in the public.

Levin opined that when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle exited the Royal Family in 2020, the late Queen Elizabeth stated that if Harry “wasn’t going to be a working royal, he couldn’t have one foot in, and one foot out.”

Harry and Meghan were no longer funded by the Royal fund after their exit.

The biographer told Sky News Australia that Harry does not respect his family still, which is why reconciliations have not happened yet.

“He is so phoney because if he treats his own family so poorly, you can’t believe that he knows what a real family is all about,” Levin explained.

“He’s been nagging him for three years now. He rings up to demand apologies. He rings up to ask for more money. He just rings up to make his life a misery.”

Previously, a source cited by Us Weekly said that the monarch “loves his son” but “he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”

The Sussexes were reportedly "falling on hard times" after being "dumped" by Spotify back in June. The couple lost out on their multimillion-dollar deal which resulted in the couple scrambling to find other lucrative deals to maintain their expensive lifestyle.