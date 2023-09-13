Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ wins VMA Album Of The Year setting a new record

Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled as her 13th studio album, Midnights, wins Album of the Year the MTV Music Video Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

This was the fourth major category that musician had won during the night.

Moreover, according to Pop Base, Swift “ties the record for most wins in a single night in #VMAs history, with 9.”

Swift’s Anit-Hero won Video Of The Year, Song of the Year Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects categories.

Furthermore, the musician received Artist of the Year and her elaborate Eras Tour became the Show of the Summer.

Swift led this year’s nominees with 11 nods and just needed to win just six in order to become the most decorated artist of all time.

In another record-breaking streak, Swift beat her own record for most wins in Video of the Year Category.

The singer previously took home the statuette in 2015 for her song Bad Blood, then again in 2019 for You Need to Calm Down, and finally in 2022 for All Too Well: The Short Film.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.