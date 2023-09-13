Taylor Swift's '1989' re-issue will not include Matty Healy collaboration

Taylor Swift's spokesperson confirms: Matty Healy will not appear on 1989 album re-release.

Taylor Swift will not be featuring her former flame, Matty Healy, on her upcoming re-release of her acclaimed fourth album, 1989, next month.

Contrary to earlier reports, there will not be a collaboration with her former flame.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's whirlwind romance had captured the attention of the showbiz world, especially as it followed Swift's break-up with her six-year boyfriend, Joe Alwyn in February.

While there were claims of a track recorded during Swift and Healy's relationship, the decision has been made not to include it in the re-release, even though the couple parted ways in May.

An insider had previously suggested that Taylor and Matty Healy were no longer in contact, but there were no hard feelings, and Taylor would still release the track they had recorded together.

The source also mentioned Taylor's long-standing admiration for The 1975 and her history of working with the band on her Midnights album, although those songs never saw the light of day.

Last month, Taylor Swift had announced during a show in LA that her next Taylor's Version album would be a re-recorded version of her 2014 hit album, 1989.

Taylor shared the album cover on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement about the project, stating that it was her "most FAVORITE re-record" and praising the new tracks as "insane."



