Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: What wonders in new iPhone 15 are worth lusting for?

Apple iPhone 15 range. — Apple

Apple will unveil its iPhone 15 range on Tuesday during its yearly September keynote presentation, which is the largest redesign of the iPhone in 11 years of Apple's history.



The press conference will take place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will be livestreamed on the company's website beginning at 10am local time. Apple teased the event with the phrase "wonderlust."

Even though Apple's annual iPhone event has grown rote over the years, introducing minor upgrades to battery life, camera technology, and screens, this year's event is slated to mark the first time USB-C charging is offered for its iPhones.

The modification may potentially simplify the charging procedure for numerous brands and gadgets.

Here's what to expect:

A big change to charging

Apple has already transitioned to USB-C charging for its iPads and MacBooks, but it may finally be time for the corporation to do the same for iPhones.

The action would be taken less than a year after the European Union agreed to pass regulations requiring USB-C charging capabilities for smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers, and other tiny gadgets by 2024.

The first-of-its-kind rule intends to reduce the number of cords and chargers that customers must deal with when they buy a new item and to let users mix and match devices and chargers even if they were made by different manufacturers.



Other iPhone 15 features

The "Dynamic Island" feature, which takes the place of the notch at the top of the screen and provides an interactive home for alerts, notifications, and numerous functions, is rumoured to be included in the whole iPhone 15 lineup. Last year, the feature was introduced on the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are anticipated to receive a number of new features, according to a Bloomberg report, despite the fact that there aren't many other rumours circulating regarding its entry-level iPhone models.

For increased optical zoom, a rear-facing periscope lens and a titanium shell may be used, which would make the gadget up to 15% lighter and smaller.

The Pro versions are also anticipated to include Apple's newest A17 processor, which might be the first to use 3-nanometer technology.

According to the Apple logo that appears on the invitation for the event, the range will also likely come in a number of new hues, including navy and updated tones of grey, white, and silver, CNN reported.



A Vision Pro update

A mixed-reality headset called the Vision Pro was unveiled by Apple in June. The firm claims it would usher in a new era of "spatial computing."

Insider Intelligence analyst Yoram Wurmser thinks the firm would promise "some new features and deeper collaborations" in order to build anticipation before its introduction in 2024. (It's also conceivable Apple might reveal a launch date).

The headgear combines augmented reality, a technique that superimposes virtual visuals over live footage of the actual world, with virtual reality. The headset launch is Apple's largest and riskiest in recent memory.

New AirPods, Apple Watches and software release dates

It's expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and potentially its next-generation Ultra 2 wristwatch, its more durable wearable for hardcore sports lovers, will be introduced with the iPhone this year, as is customary for the firm.

Apple is reportedly working on a complete redesign of its wristwatch for the Apple Watch Series 10 that will launch next year, so this year's improvements will be rather small.

Additionally, Apple is anticipated to showcase its updated AirPods along with a new charging case compatible with USB-C connections. It's also anticipated to reveal the dates for the release of its next operating systems for the Apple Watch, Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads.

For instance, Apple demonstrated a number of new tools in May that will be included in iOS 17, including improved autocorrection, a Live Voicemail feature that will translate a caller's message in real-time, and a NameDrop feature that enables users to share their contact information by holding two iPhones close to one another.

The hangup button will also be moved to the bottom right of the screen, adjacent to other controls, by the iPhone's phone app.



What not to expect

Many observers believe Apple won't announce new iPads or Mac computers until October since the next iPhone is likely to take centre stage. And even while competitors Samsung and Google are investing more in foldable devices, Apple is still not anticipated to introduce a comparable model this autumn.