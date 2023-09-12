Kate Winslet reveals she was body-shamed on Lee set: 'I had to be really brave'

Kate Winslet stars as Lee Miller in the biopic on the war photographer

Kate Winslet had a tough time fitting into Hollywood early in her career.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Titanic star recalled being subjected to sharp criticism after she started developing curves and was warned against failed career if she gets too big.

“I was consistently told I was the wrong shape,” Winslet shared with the outlet. “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

The Reader actress went on to reflect on her decision to recreate a topless photo of war photographer Lee Miller, in an upcoming biopic on the legend.

"You know I had to be really [expletive] brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” she said.

“And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’ And I’d go, ‘Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!'”

Despite encountering body-shaming trolls at every turn across her career, the Ammonite actress was only shielded from it through self-confidence.

“I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself,” she shared.

“It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am — let’s get on with it.”

“I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s,” Winslet added.